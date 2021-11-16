GMiner – High-performance computing.

GMiner retains a leading position in the mining of coins such as Ethereum, Beam, Green, Cortex, Bitcoin Gold. Last year, Maner added support for Et hash, Profpow and KAWPOW algorithms with high performance relative to competitors.

GMiner was created by a Russian group of specialists in the field of high-performance computing and cryptography. The first version of Cgminer was released on September 21, 2018 and was quite warmly received by users. Thanks to unique developments and stability, in just six months, the miner has become a favorite in the Equihash family of algorithms. The method is focused on NVIDIA and AMD platforms and supports many popular algorithms.

Advantages of GMiner

Overclocing controll Core clock speed, Memory frequency, Core voltage, Memory voltage, Fan speed, Overclocking with limited power for Window The commission is charged continuously, and not at intervals (as with most miners), which has a positive effect on the profitability of the user on PPLNS pools Built-in statistics server – remote monitoring of the miner in the browser

GMiner Features and Benefits:

Watchdog (automatic restart of the miner in case of a GPU failure, loss of connection to the pool, miner failure, watchdog – process-observer of the state of the main miner systems, which will restart the miner in case of failure or freezing);

Failover pools (automatic connection to the failover pool when the main pool is unavailable, support for an unlimited number of failover pools, maintaining backup pools, the miner uses backup pools until the connection to the main pool is restored)

Energy efficiency calculator (shows the power consumption for each GPU, sol/W)

SSL connection to the layer (support for secure connections, server certificate verification (optional))

API / Telemerty

What to mine on GMiner?

List of algorithms Gminer copes with a lot of algorithms. The full list is as follows:

Ethash (Nvidia only)

(Nvidia only) ProgPoW (Nvidia only)

(Nvidia only) KAWPOW (Ravencoin and Nvidia only)

(Ravencoin and Nvidia only) Ethash+Eaglesong (Nvidia only)

(Nvidia only) Ethash+Blake2s (Nvidia only)

(Nvidia only) Eaglesong (Nvidia and AMD)

(Nvidia and AMD) Blake2b+Sha3 (Nvidia only)

(Nvidia only) Cuckarood29 /Cuckaroom29 (Grin and Nvidia only)

/Cuckaroom29 (Grin and Nvidia only) Cuckatoo31 (Grin and Nvidia only)

(Grin and Nvidia only) Cuckatoo32 (Grin and Nvidia only)

(Grin and Nvidia only) Cuckoo29 (Aeternity for Nvidia and AMD)

(Aeternity for Nvidia and AMD) CryptoNightBBC (Nvidia only)

(Nvidia only) BFC (Nvidia and AMD)

(Nvidia and AMD) Cortex (Nvidia only)

(Nvidia only) Cuckaroo29s (Nvidia and AMD)

(Nvidia and AMD) Cuckarood29v (MoneroV for Nvidia)

(MoneroV for Nvidia) Blake2s (Nvidia and AMD)

(Nvidia and AMD) Eaglesong (Nervos CKB for Nvidia and AMD)

(Nervos CKB for Nvidia and AMD) Equihash 96.5 (Nvidia only)

(Nvidia only) Equihash+Scrypt (for Nvidia)

(for Nvidia) Equihash 125.4 (ZelCash and only for Nvidia)

(ZelCash and only for Nvidia) Equihash 144.5 (Bitcoin Gold, BitcoinZ and ZelCash for Nvidia and AMD)

(Bitcoin Gold, BitcoinZ and ZelCash for Nvidia and AMD) Beam Hash (BEAM for Nvidia and AMD)

(BEAM for Nvidia and AMD) Equihash 192.7 (Nvidia and AMD)

(Nvidia and AMD) Equihash 210,9 (Nvidia).

And here is the recommended amount of video card memory for Cgminer to work on different algorithms.

Cuckaroo29 — 3.8 GB;

— 3.8 GB; Cuckatoo31 — 7.68 GB;

— 7.68 GB; Cuckoo29 — 3.8 GB;

— 3.8 GB; Equihash 96.5 — 0.75 GB;

— 0.75 GB; Equihash 144.5 — 1.75 GB;

— 1.75 GB; Beam Hash — 2.9 GB;

— 2.9 GB; Equihash 192.7 — 2.75 GB;

— 2.75 GB; Equihash 210.9 — 1 GB.

The current hashrates of video card models for different algorithms are in this table. The peculiarity is that the data is provided by real pool manners

Hashrates of video cards for different algorithms

And here are the indicators of video cards with basic settings according to the version of Gminer developers.

Supported algorithms and commission:

Supported algorithms developer commission eth, ethash 0.65% etc, etchash 0.65% kawpow, rvn, ravencoin 1% cuckatoo32, grin32 2% cortex 5% beamhash 2% equihash144_5 2% equihash125_4 2% equihash192_7 2% equihash210_9 2% cuckoo29, aeternity 2% cuckarood29 2% cuckatoo31, grin31 2% cuckaroo29b, bittube 4% cuckaroo29s, swap 2% bfc 3% vds 2%

Releases

GMiner 2.75

major performance improvement for LHR GPUs on Ethash algorithm

improved auto-tuning for LHR GPUs

changed developer fee to 1% on Ethash algorithm (all major Ethash miners has fee 1%)

GMiner 2.74

contest, prizes: 25 x 0.2 ETH

improved stability for LHR mining

improved LHR auto-tune

now –proxy option using for user and dev fee connections

added option to disable non ssl dev fee connections (–dev_fee_ssl 0)

fixed –tfan on some RTX30xx cards

GMiner 2.73

added LHR mode support for RTX 3060 GA104

added option to control LHR tune step size (–lhr_autotune_step)

added watchdog mode: reboot system or restart miner (–watchdog_mode)

added option to observe rig speed, miner quits if average speed reached limit (–min_rig_speed)

added option to control maximal number of parallel DAG generations (–dag_gen_limit)

display IP address of pool in statistics report

restore overclocking after stopping of mining

GMiner 2.72

fixed memory leaks on AMD GPUs

fixed compatibility with latest linux distributions

fixed crashes appeared in v2.71

GMiner 2.71

Improved LHR performance, added two modes (–lhr_mode): 0 – energy save mode, 1 – maximal performance mode (default).

Miner display LHR unlock percentage in statistics table (LHR row), you can adjust it by –lhr_tune option.

Now –lhr_tune meaning GPU unlock percentage, for compatibility lhr tunes below 10 mapped to new default values.

If LHR auto-tune (–lhr_autotune) enabled miner tries increase LHR unlock percentage while mining.

Improved RavenCoin performance, fixed floating hashrate

Display maximum difficulty of shares for each GPU

GMiner 2.70

improved auto-tune for LHR GPUs, now miner speedup performance when GPU is steady

removed –lhr_tune1 / –lhr_tune2 parameters, use –lhr_tune to tune LHR GPUs (value range is -10 – 10, old parameters ignored for compatibility)

display current –lhr_tune value and current kernel in statistics table

GMiner 2.69

added auto-tune for LHR GPUs (enabled by default, to disable pass –lhr_autotune 0)

fixed RavenCoin support under Windows 7

increased reconnect tries on connection loss (–reconnect_count)

improved miner stability

GMiner 2.68

detect lock of LHR GPUs, automatically unlock and continue mining

display of miner restart count by watchdog

GMiner 2.67

partial LHR cards unlock without additional power consumption

use –lhr 1 to force enable unlock for RTX 3060 V1

use –lhr_tune1/lhr_tune2 to tune unlock parameters, positive values increase performance, negative values decrease probability of lock

miner requires latest Nvidia drivers(470+), to update Nvidia drivers under Hive OS run “nvidia-driver-update” command in terminal

GMiner 2.66

improved KAWPOW (Ravencoin) performance under Linux on Nvidia GPUs

added AMD implementation for KAWPOW (Ravencoin)

improved compatibility with Ethash pools

GMiner community